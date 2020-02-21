SARTELL —The Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team closed out their regular season with a 76-58 victory over Central Lakes Conference foe Sartell Friday.
"It was a great way to end the CLC season undefeated conference champs, the first time since 2013," assistant coach Kevin Pearson said. "Carlie Meis played really well on both ends of the floor, she rebounded really well and was able to knock down a couple 3-pointers and had a great game."
The Otters would only trail in the early going but quickly gained control of the game as they went into the break up 32-18.
Fergus Falls closed the door in the second half as they finished the evening with 11 3-pointers on the way to an 18-point victory.
Ellie Colbeck led the Otters with 20 points, while teammates Paige Pearson (14), Tori Ratz (11) and Carlie Meis (10) were in double figures.
In JV action, the Otters won 45-39 with Emily Nuss scoring nine points. The C squad fell 51-42, while Cyntreya Lockett (18) and Carlie Braeger (13) with both in double figures.
The Otters finish their season undefeated in the CLC and will now host Wadena-Deer Creek in a Section 8AA playoff game Thursday at 7 p.m.
