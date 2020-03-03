The Detroit Lakes/Perham/New York Mills girls’ bowling team won the Central NW Conference Tournament on Sunday at their home lanes, earning a spot at the GMHSB state tournament. They will be joined by the Fergus Falls Maroon team, who picked up an at-large invitation by way of their 8-1 regular season record. The 2020 State Tournament will be held at Park Grove Bowl in St Paul Park, on Saturday, March 7.
On Sunday, Fergus Falls Maroon earned the top seed after the eight-game qualifying round, putting them against the four-seed, Detroit Lakes/Perham/New York Mills in the semifinal bracket match. Fergus Falls Maroon lost to DL/Per/NYM as the host team rolled their highest game of the year. DL/Per/NYM would then go on to defeat Sartell Area 1 in the final. Fergus Falls Maroon downed Sartell Area 2 in the third-place match. Senior Kaitlyn Krensing led the Otters with an 82% fill percentage for the tournament.
Fergus Falls Gold struggled early in the qualifying round, but came back strong in the last four games, coming up just short of catching DL/Per/NYM for the final bracket spot. Sara Johnson (64%) and Kendra Koep (62%) led the team.
The GMHSB All-Conference Tournament will be held on Sunday, March 8, at Concord Lanes, in South St. Paul. Fergus Falls will send seven girls to the tournament. Conference Most-Outstanding-Player Krensing, along with Morgan West, Jasmine Benjamin, Johnson, Koep, Alayna Price and Atlanta Goulet will compete in the 2020 season finale.
The all-honors team selection represents dedication, positive attitude, enthusiasm, effort, and sportsmanship. The bowlers who receive this award have been chosen by their coaches. The all-honors team nominees for the 2020 season are West from Fergus Falls Maroon, and Koep from Fergus Falls Gold.
