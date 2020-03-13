The girls’ Minnesota High School Bowling season wrapped up over the weekend with the state tournament on Saturday, and the all-conference tournament on Sunday.
The Fergus Falls Maroon team, Morgan West, Jasmine Benjamin, Lexi Anderson, Alayna Price, Atlanta Goulet and Kaitlyn Krensing bowled right at their season average of 160 at state on Saturday, but fell short of advancing out of the 14-game pool play round. Krensing (82%) and West (78%) led the team in fill percentage for the tournament.
At the all-conference tournament Sunday, it was Kaitlyn Krensing and Morgan West from Fergus Falls, joining Chloe Leegard from Detroit Lakes/Perham/NYM, and Autumn Orcutt, Jenna Rieder, and Crystal Johannes from Sartell Area, bowling for North West Conference Team 1. North West Team 1 bowled well all day, qualifying through the pool play round, and earning a spot in the elimination bracket. After winning their first bracket match, they dropped their semifinal match, and then lost the third place match by just three pins, earning a very respectable fourth place in tough competition. Orcutt (88%) and Krensing (82%) were team leaders, as Team 1 averaged 186 for the day.
Fergus Falls' Kendra Koep, Sara Johnson, Alayna Price, Jasmine Benjamin and Atlanta Goulet were joined by Sartell Area's Samantha Adams to make up North West Conference Team 2. Team 2 averaged 154 on the day, falling short of moving on to bracket play. Adams (83%), Koep (71%), and Johnson (67%), led the team in fill percentage.
Congratulations and best of luck to Otter seniors, Benjamin, Anderson, Goulet and Krensing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.