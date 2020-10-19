BEMIDJI — The Fergus Falls girls’ cross country team closed out its season at the Section 8AA meet Friday finishing in 11th place.
Alexandria would win the meet with 30 team points, while Willmar (65) and Rocori (95) rounded out the top three. The Otters would finish with 259 points.
Individually, senior runner Emily Nuss finished in the top eight of individual runners with a time of 20:11.4, good for 16th overall.
“In a normal year that would be a state-qualifying finish,” Otters head coach Niki Welde said. “I am really proud of Emily's race (Friday). She ran aggressively keeping contact with the lead runner for 3/4 of the race. She was left a bit alone in the last half mile, needing to race against the clock.”
Rounding out the scoring for the Otters were Sierra Hatlewick (21:42.8), Ainsley Hansen (22:04.5), Julia Anderson (22:32.2) and Naomi Dummer (22:59.9). Rebecca Schindler (23:06.7) and Ellia Soydara (23:40.2) also competed in the meet.
“All of our girls had valiant races.
“Sierra Hatlewick ran within a second of her season best. She had an outstanding senior season.
“Ainsley Hansen dropped the most time off of her season best with her strong finish today.
“Julia Anderson ran in her first section meet at a seventh-grader. I'm so proud how well she took on her role on the varsity team this year.
“Naomi Anderson ran within four seconds of her best. She also had a breakout season for a young runner.
“Becca Schindler and Ellia Soydara had excellent races both dropping more than 15 seconds off their best,” Welde said.
