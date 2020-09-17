SAUK RAPIDS — The Fergus Falls cross country teams hit the course for the Storm Invite Thursday with the Otter girls taking second and the boys finishing in third.
“Tonight was a great night of racing for the Otters,” Otter girls head coach Niki Welde said. “Every single athlete had a time drop of at least a minute from our first time racing on this same course a week and a half ago.”
Fergus Falls girls’ runner Emily Nuss won the meet with a time of 20:28.70. “Emily Nuss winning the varsity girls race against a tough pack of Rocori runners. She commanded the race from the start,” Welde added.
Sierra Hatlewick (eighth, 21:42.60), Ainsley Hansen (ninth, 22:25.90), Julia Anderson (10th, 22:34.00) and Naomi Dummer (11th, 22:55.10) would round out the varsity scoring, while, Karolyn Papon (12th, 23:19.30), Rebecca Schindler (13th, 23:24.40) and Ellia Soydara (14th, 23:49.70) also competed for the Otters.
Rocori (20) would win the meet as they placed their top five runners second through sixth, while the Otters (39) would take second.
Conrad Lobb would lead the Fergus Falls boys squad as he finished in fifth place with a time of 18:16.40. Teammates Luke Schroeder (seventh, 18:59.55) and Logan Brendenberg (10th, 19:10.15) finished in the top 10, while Jaden Miller (13th, 19:24.87) and Jack Welde (18th, 19:53.40) rounded out the team scoring. Tommy Erickson (20th, 20:21.49) and Kolsen Papon (21st, 20:24.11) also competed at the meet.
The Otters will be back on the road Tuesday for a race in Willmar at 4 p.m.
