SARTELL — On Saturday the Fergus Falls girls’ tennis doubles team of Mia Marsh and Ashtyn Lill competed in the Section 8AA individual doubles tournament as the No. 4 seed from the north half of the section, drawing the No. 1 seed — St. Cloud Tech’s Paige Tarrolly and Ella Marohl — from the south half as their first-round opponents.
In the first game St. Cloud Tech set a fast pace with Tarrolly serving lasers the Otters struggled to counter. Then in the second game Tarrolly and Marohl flexed their return-game muscles demonstrating how consistent and clean their overall game was against Marsh’s serves. By the third game the Otters adjusted to the pace a bit better and began to settle into the match.
Although Fergus Falls didn’t win the third game the Otters had a couple game points on Marohl’s serve giving them the confidence they needed to up their resolve.
Down 3-0 at the first coaching changeover when play resumed Marsh and Ashtyn Lill kept calm and played cleaner in their groundies keeping the Tigers from poaching easily at the net. Ashtyn Lill placed some nice first serves up the T and Marsh was able to get some finishes at the net. The games continued to be tighter after the Otters won Ashtyn Lill’s service game but St. Cloud Tech took the first set 6-1.
“The girls and I talked at set break about utilizing the alleys more and dialing in on the importance of each point and they did just that,” said Otters head coach Jamie Lill.
Ashtyn Lill held serve again to start the set and Fergus Falls got an early break on Tarrolly to give the Otters a 2-0 lead. Each game from then on was hotly contested with Fergus Falls finding themselves down 5-3 with the Otters facing three consecutive match points. Eventually the Otters won the game after fighting off a total of five match points but in the end the Tigers proved too strong, serving out a 6-4 second-set victory. Fergus Falls’ five games won against the top-seeded Tigers duo was as many as any team has taken off them this year.
“Mia and Ashtyn played very well today. They handled the situation just fine. They played some of their very best tennis in the last two weeks against some of the very best competition in the section,” said coach Lill. “As we look at their postseason run, it's just a great way to finish up a high school career for Mia Marsh. She's playing her best tennis and earned her way to the section tournament. She is a confident senior captain who played just like that ... a confident senior captain. To wrap up her season like this is more than we could have ever imagined. And, for Ashtyn, getting to experience the section tournament as an eighth-grader is a great thing for her moving forward. She has now seen the level of play that these top players have reached and can have a goal moving forward to get herself back into that mix again in the years to come. Overall today was just a great day of tennis for these girls.”
Results:
Paige Tarrolly/Ella Marohl (St. Cloud) defeated Mia Marsh/Ashtyn Lill (FF) 6-1, 6-4.
