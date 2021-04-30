BEMIDJI — The Fergus Falls girls’ golf team traveled Friday for a morning tee-off at Bemidji Town and Country Club.
“This was the first time in two years we have been on the section course and for almost everyone it was the first time they had played the course so we are proud of our effort today,” Otters head coach Ben Jurgens said.
The Otters (367) would finish fourth out of 12 teams with Brained (322) winning the event, followed by Detroit Lakes (331) and Pequot Lakes (366).
Leading the way for the Otters was Annika Jyrkas with an 83.
“Annika Jyrkas had an amazing day on the course. She was bombing it off the tee and hitting greens in regulation. It was fun to watch,” Jurgens said.
Rounding out the varsity scoring for Fergus Falls were Ellia Soydara (93), Ella Mayer (93) and Annie Mayer (97). Thea Eklund also competed for the Otters shotting an 98.
The Otters will be back in action Monday as they travel to compete in a meet at Headwaters Golf Club in Park Rapids at 9 a.m.
