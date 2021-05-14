ST. CLOUD — The Fergus Falls girls’ golf team took the course at St. Cloud Town & Country Club in a Central Lakes Conference meet Thursday. The Otters would battle with the course throughout the day as they finished in fourth place with a team score of 382.
“As a team, today was rough,” Otters head coach Ben Jurgens said. “As the wind picked up we struggled a bit. We had a full week of golf with three meets.”
Taking the top spot at the meet was Brainerd (315), followed by Alexandria (318) and Sartell (381).
Leading the way for the Otters on the course was Annika Jyrkas (84) and Ellia Soydara (85). Teammates Thea Eklund (103) and Ellay Mayer (110) rounded out the team scoring, while Annie Mayer (115) also carded at the meet.
The Otters will compete in another CLC meet at Alexandria Golf Club at 4 p.m. Monday.
