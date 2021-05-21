The Fergus Falls girls’ golf team welcomed in six other teams Friday for a meet at Pebble Lake Golf Course.
The Otters finished in third place with a 348, while Detroit Lakes (308) and Pequot Lakes (346) took the top two spots.
“The girls posed a solid number of 348 today and that was great playing on a day where the wind was blowing,” Otters head coach Ben Jurgens said. “We took third behind Detroit Lakes and Pequot Lakes.. Annika Jyrkas fired a creer low 77 today to lead the Otters and took third overall as an individual.
Rounding out the team scoring for the Otters was Ellia Soydara (87), Annie Mayer (91) and Lexi Metcalf (93). Also carding scores were Ella Mayer (97), Thea Eklund (99), Ellie Bergen (110), Olivia Jurgens (111) and Ava Eklund (118).
“We had a nice balance today with Ellia, Annie and Lexi,” Jurgens said.
McKenna Mallow of Detroit Lakes took home medalist honors with a 74, while teammate Hanna Knoop (75) was runner-up.
The Otters will be back on the links Monday as they compete at Blackberry Ridge Golf Course in Sartell at 3:30 p.m.
