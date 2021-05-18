The Fergus Falls girls’ golf team sits in fourth place after the first round of the Central Lakes Conference championship meet at the Alexandria Golf Club Monday.
The Otters shot a team score of 372. Alexandria leads the championship with a 314, while Brainerd (329) and Sartell (370) are in second and third.
Annika Jyrkas and Ellia Soydara led Fergus Falls as both posted scores of 86. Thea Eklund (99) and Lexi Metcalf (101) rounded out the team scoring, while Ella Mayer (104) and Anna Mayer (108) also competed at the meet.
“Annika and Ellia led our team with a pair of 86s,” Otters head coach Ben Jurgens said. “We are still waiting to see some consistency in our balance. We’ve had times that we have shown it so we know it’s there. The girls work hard, we will do our best to pull it all together.”
The Otters will play the second round at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club in Sartell Monday, May 24.
