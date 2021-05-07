Green Day

Fergus Falls golfer Lexi Metcalf eyes up her putt during Thursday’s home meet at Pebble Lake Golf Course.

 Mathew Holding Eagle

The Fergus Falls girls’ golf team hosted a Central Lakes Conference meet at Pebble Lake Golf Course Thursday. Battling both the course and the weather, the Otters finished third in a very tough field.

Alexandria (315) won the meet, while Brainerd (317) was two strokes behind in second. Fergus Falls (346) was far ahead of the rest for third place.

“On a night when the weather was extreme, the Otter girls showed up ready to play,” Otters head coach Ben Jurgens said. “We had three scores in the 80s and two in the low-90s. As a team this was our best performance of the year.”

Leading the way for Fergus Falls on the links was Annika Jyrkas with 81, followed by Ellia Soydara (86), Annie Mayer (87) and Thea Eklund (92). Also carding scores were Lexi Metcalf (93) and Ella Mayer (103).

“You get one, maybe two, chances a year to play at home in a golf season and the girls did not disappoint. I am proud of the work these girls are putting forth this year. It has been fun to watch,” Jurgens said.

Alexandria’s Hannah Borass (74) picked up medalist honors in the meet.

The Otters will now travel to Rich-Spring Golf Course for another CLC meet Monday at 4 p.m.

Load comments