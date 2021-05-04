PARK RAPIDS — The Fergus Falls girls’ golf team had a strong showing Monday in Park Rapids as the Otters took second place.
Fergus Falls shot a team score of 363, while Detroit Lakes won the meet with 344 and Park Rapids (385) finished in third.
Ana Jyrkas led the Otters on the links as she tied for second place with an 81, a stroke off medalist Anna Eckman (80) of Park Rapids.
Lexi Metcalf (93), Annie Mayer (94) and Ellia Soydara (95) rounded out the team scoring, while Thea Eklund (106) and Ella Mayer (129) also carded scores.
“Ana Jyrkas continued her consistent play today posting an 81 and taking second place one stroke behind the medalist,” Otters head coach Ben Jurgens said. “As a team we took second today and that’s great. In order to be a threat for the section we are going to need three or four scores in the 80s, so we still have work to do but that’s what the regular season is for, to grow as a player and get better throughout the season.”
The Otters will return home where they will host a Central Lakes Conference invite at Pebble Lake Golf Course at 4 p.m. Thursday.
