WILLMAR — The Fergus Falls girls’ golf team continued to take on the course and the weather in Monday’s meet at Eagle Creek Golf Club.
The Otters would finish in third with a team score of 388. Alexandria (324) won the meet, while Brainerd (335) finished as the runner-up.
As a team, we are disappointed with our team total,” Otters head coach Ben Jurgens said. “We snuck out third place but overall we definitely had some self inflicted mistakes that increased our score.”
Anna Jyrkas led the Otters with an 86, while Ellia Soydara (98), Thea Eklund (101) and Ella Mayer (103) rounded out the team scoring. Annie Mayer (105) and Lexi Metcalf (107) also competed in the meet.
Hannah Boraas and Cora Larson of Alexandria tied for first at the meet with 78s.
The Otters will be back on the links Friday as they tee-off at Bemidji Town & Country Club at 9 a.m.
