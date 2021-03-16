The Fergus Falls girls’ hockey team used a huge offensive surge in the first period to cruise to a 7-0 victory over the Morris/Benson Storm in the Section 6A playoffs Tuesday.
The Otters began the first period with a barrage of goals. The first came at 4:34 from Ellie Andersen as she deposited an unassisted goal. Maddie Hulter followed less than a minute later to push the lead to 2-0. Kelsi Beck recorded the Otters third goal at 7:05 with assist from Hope Goepferd. Maddie Hulter finished the period with two goals, the first assisted by Jadyn Bye and the second unassisted, for a first period hat trick.
Neither team would find the back of the net in the second period leaving the game as it stood after two periods.
In the third period, the Otters would add two more goals as Goepferd knocked in a pass from Skye Norgren at 9:41 and Andersen notched her second goal of the game with assists from Hulter and Hannah Norgren.
The Otters tallied 68 shots on goal, while Morris/Benson had 13 attempts.
The Otters will advance to the semifinals where they will travel to take on River Lakes at 7 p.m. Thursday. The two teams split in regular season action with each getting a win at home.
