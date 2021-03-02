The Fergus Falls girls’ hockey team turned the Community Ice Arena into a night club Monday as lights and buzzers went off constantly in a 10-0 victory over Prairie Centre.
The Otters got on the board at 12:15 in the first period as Piper Andrews was the first to sound the buzzer on passes from Talia Nelson and Rylynn Krein. A few minutes later, Kiara Grady notched her first varsity goal with assists from Kelsi Beck and Natalie Fransen. Fergus Falls closed out the period with deja vu-like goals as Ellie Andersen recorded back-to-back scores at 1:58 and 1:47, both assisted by Maddie Hulter.
In the second period, the Otters continued to pile it on as Desi Maack scored Fergus Falls’ fifth goal with assists from Lizzy Moxness and Mckenzie Sjolie. Skye Norgren joined the scoring parade with her first varsity goal on Hulter and Hope Goepferd passes and Andersen lit the lamp to push the lead to 7-0 with assists from Hulter and Norgren.
With the game well in hand, the Otters ripped in three additional goals in the final stanza. The first two goals were scored by Andrews, completing her hat trick, with the second assisted by Fransen and the last by Sjolie for her first varsity goal off a Moxness pass.
“Nice to see Grady, Sjolie and Norgren net their first varsity goals,” Otters head coach Tim Lill said.
The Otters pummeled the Prairie Centre net with 71 shots on goal, while Fergus Falls goalie Lexi Metcalf had a quiet night as she recorded nine saves for the shutout win.
The Otters will be on the road Thursday as they take on the Crookston Pirates at 7:30 p.m.
