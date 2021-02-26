The Fergus Falls girls’ hockey team saw Maddie Hulter record four of the teams five goals on the way to a 5-1 victory over the visiting Thief River Falls Prowlers Friday.
The two teams battled back and forth through the first period, but the Otters would get on the board late in the period as Maddie Hulter ripped a shot into the net with assists from Jadyn Bye and Ellie Andersen.
Fergus Falls pushed the lead to 2-0 as Hulter scored her second goal of the game in Period 2 off another Andersen pass.
Hulter completed the hat trick in the first three minutes of the final period as she took passes from Hope Goepferd and Bye and backhanded it into the Prowlers net. The Prowlers would break onto the scoreboard as Jenae Johnson scored Thief River Falls’ lone goal. After multiple penalties against the Prowlers the Otters set up for the power play. Fergus Falls cashed in two goals with Piper Andrews notching a goal off and Andersen pass, while Hulter recorded her fourth goal with assists to Andrews and Andersen.
Fergus Falls goalie Ana Jyrkas picked up the win in net as she recorded 23 saves. The Otters put 33 shots on net and scored five times.
The Otters will continue their home stand as they welcome in Prairie Centre at 7 p.m. Monday.
