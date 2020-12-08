The Fergus Falls girls’ hockey team hoped to make back-to-back state tournament appearances in the 2019-20 season, but the Otters would fall to section runner-up River Lakes in the semifinals. Going into the 2020-21 season, the Otters hope that a renewed spark to claim the Section 6A title will push them past the competition this year.
Leading the charge will be several familiar faces as senior Ellie Andersen (F), juniors Piper Andrews (F), Marilyn Karsnia (D) and Gabby Brimhall (D) and sophomore Maddy Hulter (F) bring experience on the ice.
The Otters will need to find replacements for graduating seniors Vivian Karsnia, Jade Zierden, Lexi McGary, Liz Mattson and Chloe Nelson. Otter head coach Tim Lill will look to up-and-comers Hope Goepford, Talia Nelson, Rylynn Krein and Skye Norgren to play a vital role on the varsity squad this season.
“Our success will be determined in the play of our goalies,” Lill said. “They have both done a ton of offseason work and I’m real excited to see them compete for the net.”
Vying for consistent play in front of the net will be sophomore Ava Hastings, and freshmen Ana Jyrkas and Lexi Metcalf.
Lill isn’t shy about the team’s goal as the Otters are looking to win Section 6A. “That is the goal every year or why lace them up?” Lill added.
Standing in the Otters way will be Central Lakes Conference foe and defending section champion Willmar, as well as River Lakes. According to the Otters coach, both teams lost minimal players and will again compete for the section crown. The conference will be loaded again this season as Brainerd, Alexandria, St. Cloud and Sartell/Sauk Rapids present tough competition. “Every game is a huge challenge but makes us better,” Lill said.
Lill will be assisted by Todd Hershner, Fritz Karsnia, Brooks Andersen and Nikki Kaasa.
