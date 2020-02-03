The Fergus Falls girls’ hockey team received the No. 2 seed in the Section 6A playoffs.

No. 1 seed Willmar and the Otters will get byes in the first round which begins play Thursday. Fergus Falls will play Tuesday, Feb. 11 against the winner of Morris/Benson Area (No. 6) and River Lakes (No. 3).

 

