The Fergus Falls girls’ hockey team overcame a slow start as they defeated the Moorhead Spuds 5-2 Tuesday.
Jade Zierden would open the scoring 22 seconds in to the game on a Gabby Brimhall pass. Moorhead would tie the game on a Madalyn Spaeth goal.
In the second, the Otters saw goals from Ellie Andersen and Zierden to take a 3-1 lead. Vivian Karsnia assisted on the Andersen goal, while Andersen assisted Zierden.
Moorhead would cut into the lead in the third with a goal by Hailey Hedlund, but that is as close as they would get as the Otters knocked in two more goals. Andersen lit the lamp on a Maddie Hulter pass for her second of the game and Hulter tapped in a Chloe Nelson pass to finish off the scoring.
“After Moorhead made it 3-2, the girls committed to finishing, outshooting them 14-2 the rest of the third period,” Otters head coach Tim Lill said. “Outstanding effort, our best start to finish game of the year.”
Ana Jyrkas recorded 10 saves for the Otters in net.
The Otters will now travel to take on Rocori-River Lakes at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.