In a battle of Central Lake Conference opponents, the Fergus Falls girls’ hockey team and the visiting Willmar Cardinals skated to a 3-3 tie Thursday.
The Otters would take an early lead as Maddie Hulter ripped a shot into the net off a Rylynn Krein pass at 8:09 in the first period. Just over 30 seconds later, Fergus Falls took a 2-0 lead as Piper Andrews tallied her first goal of the evening with an assist from Talia Nelson. The Cardinals cut into the lead just seven seconds later as Bailey Olson scored.
In the second period, Andrews would return the favor as she dished the puck to Nelson and the Otter forward deposited into the net to take a 3-1 lead.
Willmar would rally in the third period as Olson recorded her second goal and Kessa Mara slipped another shot in to tie the game.
“It was a hard fought section battle tonight,” Otters head coach Tim Lill said. “I’m proud of the compete-level when we gave up our lead.”
Otters goalie Ana Jyrkas recorded 31 saves, while Fergus Falls placed 32 shots on net.
The Otters will hit the road Saturday as they play the Detroit Lakes Lakers at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.