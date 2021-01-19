The Fergus Falls girls’ hockey team got into the win column Tuesday as the Otters shutout the Detroit Lakes Lakers 4-0.
“All four lines and six defensemen contributed to a much needed win tonight,” Otters head coach Tim Lill said. “We had a lot of offensive zone time created by the proper forecheck that produced numerous scoring chances. Hope Goepferd, fresh off the COVID list, had a great game in her return to the blue line.”
The Otters scored three goals in the first period with the first coming off the stick of Ellie Anderson with an assist from Jadyn Bye. Piper Andrews would tally a goal with 11:20 remaing in the period on a Marily Karsnia pass and Desi Maack flipped in a goal with an assist from Goepfred.
The last goal of the game came in the second period as Andrews cashed in a power-play goal on a Chloe Schake pass.
The Otters put 48 shots on net, while the Lakers had only 10 the entire game.
The Otters will continue their home stand as they welcome in Sartell/Sauk Rapids for a 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
