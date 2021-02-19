With a four-goal second period, the Fergus Falls girls’ hockey team stifled the visiting East Grand Forks Green Wave Thursday as the Otters claimed a 5-2 victory.
The Green Wave got on the board first as Kara Ellis slipped a goal in the Otter net at 10:19 in the first period. Fergus Falls responded less than 30 seconds later as Piper Andrews took a pass from Ellie Andersen and lit the lamp to tie the game.
In the second period, the Otters saw an offensive explosion as they tallied four goals. Maddie Hulter put the Otters in the lead midway through the period with her first goal of the game with assists going to Marilyn Karsnia and Gabby Brimhall. Fergus Falls extended its lead with a unassist goal by Karsnia and Hulter second goal with assists from Andrews and Andersen. East Grand Forks cut the lead in half
“We connected twice on the power play with poise,” Otters head coach Tim Lill said. “Our forecheck choked East Grand Forks into numerous turnovers that turned into goals. Maddie Hulter and Piper Andrews both played with a full toolbelt, resulting in two tallies apiece.”
Fergus Falls goalie Lexi Metcalf recorded 18 saves, while the Otters placed 35 shots on goal.
The Otters will continue their homestand as they welcome in Brainerd-Little Falls for a 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
