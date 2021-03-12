The Fergus Falls girls’ hockey team closed out their regular season with a victory Friday as the Otters defeated the Bemidji Lumberjacks 6-2.
Bemidji started the scoring as Bella Webb converted a power-play goal to take a 1-0 lead. Fergus Falls responded with three consecutive goals to end the period with the first coming from seventh-grader Hannah Johnson at 15:24 off a pass from Piper Andrews. Less than a minute later, Liz Moxness cashed in a goal with assists going to Desi Maack and Rylnn Krein. Just under 20 seconds later, the Otters took a 3-1 lead on an Ellie Andersen scored with assists from Maddie Hulter and Hope Goepferd.
In the second period, the Lumberjacks cut the lead to one as Lexi Leitner scored on a power-play goal. The Otters got the goal back over three minutes later as Andersen scored her second goal of the game with an assist from Andrews.
The Otters closed the door on the Lumberjacks in the third period as they scored two more goals. The first came at 5:25 into the period as Talia Nelson scored on passes from Andrews and Johnson, with teammate Hulter following up with an unassisted goal to close out the scoring.
Great wayto end the regular season,” Otters head coach Tim Lill said. “We played the way we are capable of. I am very proud of the effort coming off a subpar performance the night before.”
The Otters will now wait to find out their seed in the Section 6A playoffs that begin Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.