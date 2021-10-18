The Fergus Falls girls’ soccer team beat the Crookston Pirates at Otter Stadium Saturday 2-0 to advance to the section finals.
In the first half of play the Otters notched their first goal with 10 minutes remaining when Tyra Skjeret passed the ball to Piper Andrews who pounded one into the lower-left corner of the goal to end scoring in the half at 1-0.
In the second half after some back and forth with 13 minutes remaining in the game Andrews ended all scoring with her second goal of the game when she booted one in from outside the 18- yard line assisted by Hope Goepferd.
“I am so proud of our girls. The game may not have started out the way we planned but the girls regained their composure and settled in and played Otter soccer,” said Otters head coach Ben Jurgens. “I thought the play of our reserves today was as solid as it’s been all year. They played with confidence and did a fantastic job; Haley Kugler, Desi Maack and Grace Polejewski along with our outsides Madi Budke and Ella Starzl. Rylynn Krein had her second shutout in as many games. My assistant coaches did a wonderful job today communicating with the girls.”
The Otters improve to 7-6-4 on the season with their fourth straight win as they now travel to Sauk Centre Tuesday to compete against St. Cloud Cathedral at 5:30 p.m. for a chance to advance to the state tournament. St. Cloud Cathedral won their semifinal matchup against St. John’s Prep over the weekend 3-2.
