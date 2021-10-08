The Fergus Falls girls’ soccer team cruised to victory Thursday at home against Hillcrest shutting out the Comest with five first-half goals for a 5-0 final.
Scoring the Otters’ first goal of the evening was Yana Prischmann eight minutes into the first half assisted by Hope Goepferd. Within seconds Fergus Falls would increase their lead to 2-0 with Tyra Skjeret scoring on a rebound shot from Piper Andrews. Goepferd then put another one in the net for the Otters on a header off a corner kick by Skjeret with 17:27 left to play in the first half to pad Fergus Falls’ lead 3-0. The final two goals of the half and what would amount to the game came from Andrews four minutes apart the first on a through ball from Skjeret and the second on a long run from another through ball.
“Tonight was our opportunity to honor our seniors as they played their last regular season home game. These girls have been a part of Otter soccer for years and have impacted our program in such positive ways,” said Otters head coach Ben Jurgens. “We got off to a nice start tonight finding the back of the net early which gave us momentum, it also allowed for us to get everyone in the game. This was one of our better games in relation to moving the ball, talking off the ball and really winning the 50-50 battles. The girls are coming together right now and we sure are having a lot of fun these last two games. Ry Krein recorded her first career shutout! Now we need to focus on the playoffs.”
The Otters’ next game will be in the section quarterfinals Thursday with details to be announced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.