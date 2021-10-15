The Fergus Falls girls’ soccer team blanked Pelican Rapids at Otters Stadium Thursday night in Section 8A quarterfinal play 10-0.
At the 39-minute mark Hope Goepferd put the Otters on the board on a cross pass from Piper Andrews to go up 1-0 over the Vikings. Then at the 34-minute mark Yana Prischmann put one in the back of the net with help from Tyra Skjeret off a give and go making the score 2-0.
The Otters kept the pressure up, scoring again at the 30:30 mark when Piper Andrews fed Ella Starzl the ball for another Otter goal (3-0) before Andrews notched a goal of her own at the 30-minute mark on a pass from Skjeret (4-0). The final two goals of the half came at the six-minute mark from Talia Nelson assisted by Goepferd (5-0) and the two-minute mark from Haley Kugler with an assist from Maddie Boyd (6-0).
In the second half the Otters picked up where they left off with Goepferd putting in her second goal of the game scoring at the 36-minute mark with an assist from Andrews (7-0), followed by Desi Mack scoring on an assist from Boyd at the 23-minute mark (8-0).
The final two goals of the game would be unassisted with Boyd scoring at the six-minute mark (9-0) and Maddie Hulter at the 19-minute mark for the 10-0 final. With the win Otters goaltender Brynn Walter records her second shutout.
“Pelican Rapids is a very young team who played very tough for 80 minutes. They are a very well coached program,” said Otters head coach Ben Jurgens. “Our girls played well tonight. They moved the ball and made the easy pass to keep possession. Our leaders did a great job getting everyone involved.”
The Otters will hit the pitch again Saturday at 1 p.m. for a semifinal matchup against Crookston at Otter Stadium.
