The Fergus Falls girls’ soccer team battled St. Cloud Tech to a stalemate in overtime Monday at Otters Stadium 2-2.
The game got off to a quick start as the Tigers struck paydirt seven minutes into the first half on a 30-yard shot to take the lead 1-0. Fergus Falls’ Piper Andrews would rally back, scoring on an outside shot from the left side of the field into the right corner of the net to tie the game at 1-1. The rest of the first half would be a back-and-forth affair with either team able to gain the upperhand.
After the break the Otters would up the ante as Yana Prischmann gave Fergus Falls the lead (2-1) with eight minutes left to play on a pass from Andrews after capitalizing on crashing the net from the left middle. St. Cloud Tech would answer back with two minutes left to play to tie the game 2-2. Neither team would be able to score in overtime and the game would end in a draw.
“Tonight’s game was our best game of the year. We were making some runs off the ball creating offensive opportunities taking the ball to the goal hard,” said Otters head coach Ben Jurgens. “We still have improvements to be made but tonight was certainly a step in the right direction.”
The Otters now hit the road to take on Sauk Rapids-Rice at 7 p.m., Sept 14 (Tuesday).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.