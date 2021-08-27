The Fergus Falls girls’ soccer team was flooded by East Grand Forks (EGF) in Thursday’s season opener at Otters Stadium falling to the Green Wave 3-0. After an opening feeling-out process that saw both teams jockeying for control EGF hit paydirt 12 minutes into the game when Camaryn Adams put one in the net from the outside on a through ball to take the lead 1-0. The tide kept rolling for the Green Wave as four minutes later EGF’s Lauren Kronlund increased the lead to 2-0 on a free kick. The rest of the first half played out with neither team netting a goal.
After the break EGF scored for the final time when Maggey Plante connected on a floater that went just under the crossbar of the goal to set up the 3-0 final. The Otters continued to fight back but couldn’t get their offense firing or make the adjustments needed to pull off the rally before time ran out.
“EGF is a solid team. They are quick to defend, quick to the ball and quick in their attack,” said Otters girls’ head coach Ben Jurgens after the game. “EGF is a very well disciplined team.”
While the season is still young Fergus Falls will need to make some changes to utilize their offensive ball possessions while finding the right players for the right positions, something coach Jurgens is well aware of.
“We did a lot of things right tonight and we had players step up in new positions. I thought Ry (Rylynn) Krein gave us a huge boost when she entered the game. We also saw Kiara Grady in a couple new positions and she looked great,” Jurgens said. “Offensively we did not possess the ball as long as EGF in the offensive zone but we had several rushes that created scoring chances throughout the game.”
The Otters girls’ soccer team played their second game of the season Friday against Crookston.
