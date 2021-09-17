On Thursday the Fergus Falls girls’ soccer team welcomed in Sartell but despite a strong opening the Otters fell to the Sabres 6-2.
In the first 20 minutes scoring went back and forth as Sartell struck first to take an early 1-0 lead but the Otters fired back with a cross from the right side of the field before Madi Budke crashed the net to bang one home for the Otters tying the game at 1-1. Without missing a beat Sartell blitzed the Otters defense to retake the lead 2-1 a minute later. The Otters responded again this time with Tyra Skjeret and Piper Andrews working the ball up the field with Skjeret placing a near-perfect pass to Andrews who dribbled the ball toward the net before tying the game 2-2. Sartell would score one more to go into the break with a 3-2 lead.
After the break Sartell would go on to score three more goals for the 6-2 final.
“Tonight’s game was awesome. We had a confident center official who allowed the girls to play hard, physical soccer and we had numerous girls set up and play the best soccer of their careers,” said Otters head coach Ben Jurgens. “I’m so proud of the girls and although the scoreboard didn’t necessarily reflect it we took another step in the right direction and got better tonight. Little consistent improvements will make a big difference in the long run.”
The Otters will now play host to Brainerd on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
