The Fergus Falls girls’ soccer team bounced back Friday shutting out the Crookston Pirates 4-0 at Otter Stadium after suffering a similar fate (a 3-0 defeat) in their season/home opener Thursday against the East Grand Forks Green Wave.
Leading the charge in the first half for the Otters and throughout the game was the stellar combination of Tyra Skjeret and Piper Andrews as both displayed great field awareness and leadership. In the first half of action, the Otters opened the scoring lane with 10 minutes left when Skjeret scored on a through ball from Andrews to give Fergus Falls a 1-0 advantage before the close.
After the break, in the second half, Skjeret would return the favor setting up an Andrews goal with a through ball of her own with 20 minutes left in the game increasing the Otters’ lead to 2-0. Five minutes later Andrews and Skjeret would once again connect on a through ball increasing the Otters’ lead to 3-0 with Andrews putting the ball in the back of the net. Five minutes later Andrews would notch another goal completing the hat trick after connecting with Maddie Hulter on a through ball with eight minutes left in the game to end all scoring.
“We are trying to establish checking back to the ball and creating give and goes and overlaps. It’s a relatively new concept so even though we have rough patches during games we need to remember it’s a process and if we stick with it we will be ready for playoffs,” said Otters head coach Ben Jurgens after the game. “Scoring on four through balls is a start to show us that our timing is improving just in the past two weeks. We had a bit of a slow start but saw great improvements in the second half.”
Fergus Falls increases their record to 1-1 on the season. Next up for the Otters will be an away game against the Cardinals at 7 p.m. in Alexandria Tuesday.
