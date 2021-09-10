The Fergus Falls Otters girls’ soccer team hosted Rocori, Sept. 2 upending the Spartans 5-2 for the victory.
Fergus Falls’ Hope Goepferd started the scoring a minute into the game receiving a pass from Tyra Skjeret in Spartan territory before turning and ripping a kick past the goalkeeper. The Otters’ second goal would follow 10 minutes later with Skjeret receiving a pass from Madi Budke at almost the same spot as Fergus Falls’ first goal. History would repeat itself as Skjeret made good on her first goal of the game.
With five minutes remaining before the break Skjeret would score once more on a pass received from Piper Andrews.
In the second half with 12 minutes remaining Andrews offered up Skjeret a perfect pass she was able to capitalize on to fill in the hat trick.
The Otters’ Andrews would cap scoring for the night by stealing the ball from a Spartan defender and beating the goalie to put the game away. Both Rocori’s goals against Fergus Falls came in the second half.
“We played hard tonight, you can tell the things we are trying to teach the kids is starting to make some sense and hopefully as the year goes on it gets better and better,” said Otters head coach Ben Jurgens.
The Otters will now take to the road to face Moorhead at 7 p.m. Sept. 9.
