The Fergus Falls girls' swim team placed third at the Section 8A championship over the weekend and will have two relay teams compete at the Class A state prelims Friday, while Emilie Carlson competes individually in the 200 IM and 100 fly.
DETROIT LAKES — The Otters had a great showing at the Section 8A championship in Detroit Lakes over the weekend. The team placed third overall (331) and dropped almost 100 seconds from their seed times. Taking the top two spots was Park Rapids (first, 483.5) and Detroit Lakes (second, 407). The Otters are sending two relay teams to compete at the state championship on Friday. The medley relay made up of Aisling Cox, Karlie Petersen, Emilie Carlson and Annie Mayer; and the 200 freestyle relay of Carlson, Mayah Fear, Mayer and Alexis Wellman. Carlson qualified for state in both of her individual events, 200 IM and 100 fly.
The Class A state prelims start on Friday with the top 16 in each event advancing to the championships at noon on Saturday.
Otters results for the section championship meet are as follows:
