IN THE LANE

Fergus Falls swimmer Alexis Wellman competes during Tuesday's home meet against Rocori.

In Tuesday’s home Central Lakes Conference dual against Rocori, Fergus Falls fell to the Spartans 113-64.

Otters results for the dual are:

200 Medley Relay

1. 2:04.87 (Aisling Cox, Karlie Petersen, Emilie Carlson, Annie Mayer); 4. 2:22.87 (Brooklyn Walden, Ava Werner, Shelby Tabbut, Estee Versteeg).

200 Freestyle

4. Alexis Wellman, 2:13.60.

200 IM

2. Emilie Carlson, 2:27.05; 5. Aisling Cox, 2:34.91.

50 Freestyle

1. Annie Mayer, 27.52; 4. Karlie Petersen, 28.88; 5. Ava Api, 29.85.

Diving

4. Mayah Fear, 143.70.

100 Butterfly

2. Emilie Carlson, 1:05.50.

100 Freestyle

3. Annie Mayer, 1:01.40; 4. Mayah Fear, 1:04.79; 6. Hannah Fear, 1:07.02.

200 Freestyle Relay

2. 1:50.79 (Emilie Carlson, Alexis Wellman, Mayah Fear, Annie Mayer); 4. 1:59.12 (Hannah Fear, Estee Versteeg, Ava Api, Shelby Tabbut).

100 Backstroke

1. Aisling Cox, 1:08.20; 4. Hannah Fear, 1:20.07.

100 Breaststroke

3. Karlie Petersen, 1:21.99; 4. Estee VerSteeg, 1:25.03; 6. Ava Werner, 1:27.71.

400 Freestyle Relay

1. 4:14.97 (Aisling Cox, Mayah Fear, Karlie Petersen, Alexis Wellman).

 

