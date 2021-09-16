FF girls’ swimming and diving downed by Rocori. Mathew Holding Eagle Sep 16, 2021 Sep 16, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Fergus Falls swimmer Alexis Wellman competes during Tuesday's home meet against Rocori. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. In Tuesday’s home Central Lakes Conference dual against Rocori, Fergus Falls fell to the Spartans 113-64.Otters results for the dual are:200 Medley Relay1. 2:04.87 (Aisling Cox, Karlie Petersen, Emilie Carlson, Annie Mayer); 4. 2:22.87 (Brooklyn Walden, Ava Werner, Shelby Tabbut, Estee Versteeg).200 Freestyle4. Alexis Wellman, 2:13.60.200 IM2. Emilie Carlson, 2:27.05; 5. Aisling Cox, 2:34.91.50 Freestyle1. Annie Mayer, 27.52; 4. Karlie Petersen, 28.88; 5. Ava Api, 29.85.Diving4. Mayah Fear, 143.70.100 Butterfly2. Emilie Carlson, 1:05.50.100 Freestyle3. Annie Mayer, 1:01.40; 4. Mayah Fear, 1:04.79; 6. Hannah Fear, 1:07.02.200 Freestyle Relay2. 1:50.79 (Emilie Carlson, Alexis Wellman, Mayah Fear, Annie Mayer); 4. 1:59.12 (Hannah Fear, Estee Versteeg, Ava Api, Shelby Tabbut).100 Backstroke1. Aisling Cox, 1:08.20; 4. Hannah Fear, 1:20.07.100 Breaststroke3. Karlie Petersen, 1:21.99; 4. Estee VerSteeg, 1:25.03; 6. Ava Werner, 1:27.71.400 Freestyle Relay1. 4:14.97 (Aisling Cox, Mayah Fear, Karlie Petersen, Alexis Wellman). Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your Story Idea We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit Sports Stats Go to form Submit a Photo Go to form WORKERS NEEDED for PT light custodial work at the Hansel Head Start Assistant Teacher/Aide U of M Extension Educator 4-H Youth Development Mobile Crisis Team MH Practitioner On Call Staff and Substance Abuse Specialist Service Technician - Elbow Lake Administrative Assistant View all job listings > Welcome to NABUR! Yes, you read that correctly and I did not misspell the word “neighbor.” Please let me explain. NABUR is a new social… Ken Harty Publisher Follow Ken Harty Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
