ST. CLOUD — The Fergus Falls girls’ swimming and diving team claimed victory Tuesday as the Otters defeated the St. Cloud Apollo Eagles 127-58.
“We had a great meet tonight against Apollo,” Otters head coach Joyce Monk said. “Tonight we were able to mix up our line up allowing kids to swim events they have never swam before. We had many best times and best performances produced. Meets like this evening are fun as kids were able to change up events and swim events they have never swam before.”
The Otters would grab the top three spots in the 50 freestyle race as Emilie Carlson (27.49), Karlie Petersen (29.24) and Emily Werner (30.16) took first through third.
In diving, Nori Donais (160.30) led the group with a second-place finish, followed by teammates Abigail Gronwald (third, 152.05) and Mayah Fear (fourth, 144).
Other top individual scorers were Emma Koeckeritz in the 100 butterfly (first, 1:11.09) and 200 freestyle (first, 2:16.37), Carlson in the 500 freestyle (first, 5:49.91), Olivia Herzberg in the 200 IM (first, 2:36.63), Raquel Prody in the 100 backstroke (first, 1:17.20), Devin Nelson in the 100 backstroke (second, 1:19.28) and 100 butterfly (third, 1:20.85), Aisling Cox in the 100 breaststroke (second, 1:23.06) and 100 freestyle (third, 1:04.33), Petersen in the 100 backstroke (second, 1:19.28), Lianna Jepson in the 100 freestyle (second, 1:03.36) and 200 IM (second, 2:44.13), Ava Werner in the 100 breaststroke (third, 1:29.92) and Alexis Wellman in the 200 freestyle (third, 2:23.00).
In the relay events, the Otters captured three firsts, two seconds and a third. IN the 400 freestyle relay, the team of Koeckeritz, Jepson, Cox and Carlson (4:13.91) finished in first, followed by the team of Herzberg, Wellman, Annie Mayer and Emily Werner (4:23.78). In the 200 freestyle relay, Koeckeritz, Jepson, Herzberg and Carlson (1:53.48) took first, while Wellman, Mayer, Fear and Emily Werner (1:56.62) finished in second. In the 200 medley relay, the team of Cox, Nanson, Mayer and Ava Werner (2:15.75) finished in first and the team of Prody, Petersen, Herzberg and Siiri Semstad (2:16.52) took third.
The Otters will be back in their home pool as they take on the St. Cloud Tech Tigers at 6 p.m. Thursday.
