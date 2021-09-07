The Fergus Falls girls’ swimming and diving team hosted powerhouse Alexandria Thursday falling to the Cardinals 105-75 in many close races.

Results were as follows:

200 Medley Relay

1. Fergus Falls, 2:04.97 (Aisling Cox, Karlie Petersen, Emilie Carlson, Annie Mayer); 2. Alexandria, 2:05.66 (Rayna Holm, Emma Bugher, Hattie Galloway, Callie Taveirne); 3. Alexandria C, 2:08.12 (Summer Overland, Grace Urke, Julia Wilmesmeier, Josie Hergott); 4. Alexandria B, 2:10.93 (Alaina Guenther, Zoe Solum, Aleah Dokter, Izzy Rodriguez); 5. Fergus Falls, 2:11.85 (Alexis Wellman, Shelby Tabbut, Mayah Fear, Estee VerSteeg).

200 Freestyle

1. Brooklyn Millward (Alex), 2:07.97; 2. Alexis Wellman (FF), 2:12.79; 3. Sidney Johnson (Alex), 2:18.61; 4. Rayna Holm (Alex) 2:18.88; 5. Jerzie Smith (FF), 2:30.59; 6. Tess Seay (FF), 2:36.65.

200 IM

1. Grace Urke (Alex), 2:19.75; 2. Jisella Haskamp (Alex), 2:23.20; 3. Emilie Carlson (FF), 2:32.26; 4. Aisling Cox (FF), 2:34.44); 5. Summer Overland (Alex), 2:37.31; 6. Mayah Fear (FF), 2:46.74.

50 Freestyle

1. Julia Wilmesmeier (Alex), 26.39; 2. Annie Mayer (FF), 27.12; 3. Emma Bugher (Alex), 27.64; 4. Sidney Johnson (Alex), 28.01; 5. Karlie Petersen (FF), 28.08.

Diving

1. Erica Johnson (Alex), 173.80; 2. Lauren Hornstein (Alex), 167.45; 3. Ellie Rauk (Alex), 157.25; 4. Mayah Fear (FF), 133.25. 

100 Butterfly

1. Hattie Galloway (Alex), 1:04.12; 2. Emilie Carlson (FF), 1:06.34; 3. Alaina Guenther (Alex), 1:07.53; 4. Julia Wilmesmeier (Alex), 1:10.79; 5. Shelby Tabbut (FF), 1:21.86.

100 Freestyle

1. Jisella Haskamp (Alex), 56.61; 2. Emma Bugher (Alex), 1:01.35; 3. Hannah Fear (FF), 1:07.30; 4. Chelsey Weigel (Alex), 1:07.36; 5. Alaina Bailly (FF), 1:08.75; 6. Daphnie Nadgwick (FF), 1:10.53.

500 Freestyle

1. Summer Overland (Alex), 5:59.90; 2. Alexis Wellman (FF), 6:10.25; 3. Regn Tatge (Alex), 6:44.25; 4. Jerzie Smith (FF), 6:45.26; 5. Tess Seay (FF), 7:00.20; 6. Callie Taveirne (Alex), 7:08.65.

200 Freestyle Relay

1. Alexandria B, 1:49.47 (Chelsey Weigel, Sidney Johnson, Brooklyn Millward, Hattie Galloway); 2. Fergus Falls, 1:50.95 (Emilie Carlson, Shelby Tabbut, Mayah Fear, Annie Mayer); 3. Alexandria, 1:53.55 (Morgan Stangler, Regan Tatge, Grace Urke, Jisella Haskamp).

100 Backstroke

1. Alaina Guenther (Alex), 1:08.45; 2. Aisling Cox (FF), 1:09.58; 3. Rayna Holm (Alex), 1:11.50; 4. Brooklyn Millward (Alex), 1:14.98; 5. Alaina Bailly (FF), 1:20.31.

100 Breaststroke

1. Karlie Petersen (FF), 1:21.76; 2. Annie Mayer (FF), 1:23.22; 3. Ava Werner (FF), 1:26.01. 

400 Freestyle Relay

1. Fergus Falls, 4:16.63 (Aisling Cox, Karlie Petersen, Shelby Tabbut, Alexis Wellman); 2. Fergus Falls B, 4:39.97 (Tess Seay, Jerzie Smith, Mikayla Aaberg, Alaina Bailly).

“Alexandria is a powerhouse. We had many close races. The girls did well producing many best time,” said Otters head coach Joyce Monk.

The Otters will now head to Sartell for their next meet at 6 p.m. Thursday.

