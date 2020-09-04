Ready to return

Fergus Falls doubles player Ava Weber prepares to deliver a backhand in Thursday’s match again Sartell-St. Stephen.

The Fergus Falls girls’ tennis team picked up their first win of the season on the road as the Otters defeated the Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres 6-1.

“Tonight was just a great showing for Otter tennis,” Otters head coach Jamie Lill said. “We knew tonight was going to be good for us, win or lose.  We thought maybe a 3-4 or 4-3 finish could be possible, so to earn the match 6-1 was impressive for our girls.”

The Otters’ doubles teams swept as the duos of Ava Weber and Leila Nasri (6-4, 5-7, 6-4), and Paige Pearson and Isabella Abrahams (3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (8)) won exciting three-set matches. The team of Hannah Prody and Ashtyn Lill made quick work of their foes winning in two sets, 6-1, 6-3.

In singles, Fergus Falls claimed three of four matches. No. 1 singles player Ellie Colbeck )6-0, 6-0) and No. 2 singles player Madison Anderson (6-1, 6-1) cruised to victories, while teammate Mia Marsh (6-2, 6-3) controlled the flow of the game to pick up the win at No. 4 singles.

The Otters will continue their road trip as they take on St. Cloud Apollo at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

 

Fergus Falls 6, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

Singles:

1. Ellie Colbeck (FF) defeated Sara Weno (S) 6-0, 6-1.

2. Madison Anderson (FF) defeated Addy Bultema (S) 6-1, 6-1.

3. Olivia Marek (S) defeated Amber Anderson (FF) 6-0, 6-3.

4. Mia Marsh (FF) defeated Hailey Hennen (S) 6-2, 6-3.

 

Doubles:

1. Ava Weber/Leila Nasri (FF) defeated Violet Steil/Addy Bunn (S)  6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

2. Paige Pearson/Isabella Abrahams (FF) defeated Rainna Stansle/Emily Crandall (S) 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(8).

3. Hannah Prody/Ashtyn Lill (FF) defeated Tia Leen/Kiley Weber (S) 6-1, 6-3.

