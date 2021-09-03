The Fergus Falls girls’ tennis team continued to show improvement in Tuesday’s home meet against Alexandria despite being eclipsed by the Cardinals 4-3 in the match.
The Otters’ three wins came at first and second singles and third doubles. Taking charge in first singles was Fergus Falls’ Madison Anderson as she played smart, patient tennis, not forcing anything. Anderson was able to move her opponent around well and used her forehand to finish points defeating Alexandria’s Kess Mara (6-1, 6-2). In second singles Isabella Abrahams was able to secure a win in a very tight straight set. Abrahams also played smart tennis waiting for opportunities to attack showing mental toughness in securing the victory over the Cardinals’ Allie Bruhn (6-4, 6-4). The Otters’ third victory of the day came by way of the third doubles duo of Mia Marsh and Hannah Anderson cruising through their match (6-1, 6-0).
“Mia and Hannah just played clean tennis and were consistent in their approach,” said head coach Jamie Lill. “Our other doubles teams had close matches but couldn’t quite outlast Willmar. We get to see them again in another CLC (Central Lakes Conference) matchup that we’re looking forward to.”
The doubles teams of Laren Fazio and Samantha Kunz, and Clara Stephan and Avary Barholomay also picked up some nice junior varsity victories.
The Otters’ next meet is on the road for a 4:30 p.m. dual in Alexandria on Thursday.
Singles:
1. Madison Anderson (FF) defeated Kessa Mara (W) 6-1, 6-2.
2. Isabella Abrahams (FF) defeated Allie Bruhn (W) 6-4, 6-4.
3. Caroline Becker (W) defeated Amber Anderson (FF) 6-2, 6-4.
4. Adali Laidlaw (W) defeated Ashtyn Lill (FF) 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles:
1. Alise Staebell/Ashlie Staebell (W) defeated Leila Nasri/Cyntreya Lockett (FF) 7-6(2), 6-4.
2. Kylee Berget/Emmie Larson (W) defeated Karley Braeger/Kezi Hartwell (FF) 6-4, 6-2.
3. Mia Marsh/Hannah Anderson (FF) defeated Heidi Kath/Katelyn Garberding (W) 6-1, 6-0.
PR volleyball edges Park Christian to open season with a win
The Pelican Rapids Vikings volleyball team opened their 2021 season on the road against Park Christian Tuesday clipping the wings of the Falcons 3-2 (27-25, 22-25, 25-11, 17-25, 16-14) in a hard-fought battle of two similar teams.
In Set 1 the Vikings started strong and executed well. Senior setter Sophia Paulson and newcomer eighth-grade setter Morgan Korf did a stellar job running the Pelican Rapids offense. After much back and forth freshman middle hitter Anna Roisum made a huge statement recording a kill that swung the momentum in the Vikings’ favor allowing them to notch the first set 27-25.
Set 2 would be a different story, however, with the Falcons going on an aggressive serving run that caused Pelican Rapids to fall out of sync. At one point it looked like the Vikings would rally to win the set but Park Christian’s insurance, by way of their lead, was too much of a deficit for Pelican Rapids to overcome and the Falcons tied the sets at 1-1 apiece.
The Vikings came roaring back in the third set by getting back into their system to execute their offense with Ellie Welch and Tori Stephenson hitting the ball well while finding open spots on the court. Serve receivers Kelsey Isaman and Hazel Haugrud also contributed by passing the ball and executing well. Pelican Rapids would then go on an offensive tear from the serving line causing the Falcons to make errors resulting in the Vikings taking the third set by a large margin 25-11.
With the Vikings up in sets 2-1 fatigue began to play a factor in Set 4 and Pelican Rapids started recording hitting errors and dropped balls. The Vikings were never able to get their middle hitters in the offense and as a result, could not execute their offense better to earn points and the Falcons bested the Vikings 25-17 to tie the sets 2-2.
In the fifth and final set Pelican Rapids showed grit by pushing through fatigue to run their offense and limit unearned points which were problematic for them in the fourth set. After starting strong and going on a serving run the Falcons answered back with a run of their own going neck and neck with the Vikings. Pelican Rapids would hold strong though firing back, taking the fifth 16-14 to win the matchup 3-2.
“Going into this first match with two younger teams with not a lot of cumulative years of varsity experience we knew this match would come down to wherever had the fewest unearned points given would win the match and that came down to the wire,” said Vikings head coach Heidi Isaman. “Overall this was an up-and-down game for us but a great win to start the year with a close five-set, high-energy battle which is what volleyball is all about.”
Offensive leaders for the Vikings were Welch, who led the team in kills with eight followed by Kelsey Isaman (4), Stephenson (3), Roisum (3) and Korf (1). Kelsey Isaman led the team in aces (4) with Welch (3), Korf (1) and Stephenson (1) not far behind. Paulson(15) and Korf (6) also led the Vikings in assists.
On the defensive side of things, Haugrud came out big racking up 19 digs with Kelsey Isaman (12), Stephenson (4), Zoe Kekahah (4), Paulson (3), Korf (3) and Welch (2) contributing as well. Block leaders for Pelican Rapids were Roisum (2.5) and Welch (2).
The Vikings will host their season opener against Hillcrest Thursday at 7:15 p.m. As with all Pelican Rapids home volleyball games the team will be collecting donations for the local food shelf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.