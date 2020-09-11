The Fergus Falls girls’ tennis team earned a hard fought victory Thursday as they defeated the visiting Rocori Spartans 4-3.
“We knew coming into tonight that this was going to be a dog fight,” Otters head coach Jamie Lill said. “Rocori has proven to be a solid squad year in and year out. “
In singles, the Otters would pick up wins in No. 1 and 3 singles as Ellie Colbeck (6-1, 6-2) and Isabella Abrahams (6-4, 6-0) each tallied wins.
The focused switched to double as the three deciding matches were pivotal.
In No. 1 doubles, the duo of Ava Weber and Leila Nasri rebounded from a clean sweep in the first set to win a three-set match 0-6, 6-1, 6-3. Fergus Falls would drop the No. 2 doubles match, setting up a winner-take-all No. 3 doubles match.
The duo of Hannah Prody and Ashtyn Lill took the court against Mackenzie Galazen and Teanna Horn looking for the deciding victory. Although the match wasn’t as clean, the Otters would pull out a 6-4, 6-3 win.
The Otters will return to the court Thursday, Sept. 17 as they travel to take on St. Cloud Tech at 4:30 p.m.
Fergus Falls 4, Rocori 3
Singles:
1. Ellie Colbeck (FF) defeated Kathryn Headlee (R) 6-1, 6-2.
2. Adeline Loesch (R) defeated Madison Anderson (FF) 7-5,6-0.
3. Isabella Abrahams (FF) defeated Katie Kaluza (R) 6-4, 6-0.
4. Kaylene Andwsick (R) defeated Mia Marsh (FF) 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles:
1. Ava Weber/Leila Nasri (FF) defeated Shelby Garding/Kristin Wieling (R) 0-6, 6-1,6-3.
2. Ava Peters/Abby Jopp (R) defeated Mackenzie Krava/Amber Anderson (FF) 6-2, 6-4.
3. Hannah Prody/Ashtyn Lill (FF) defeated Mackenzie Galazen/Teanna Horn (R) 6-4, 6-3.
