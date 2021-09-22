The Fergus Falls girls’ tennis team traveled to Alexandria on Friday for a Central Lakes Conference and Section 8AA dual with the Otters narrowly falling to the Cardinals 4-3.

At first singles Madison Anderson had a come-from-behind victory in a close three-setter relying on her powerful forehand couples with patience and aggressiveness. At second singles Mia Marsh and Ashtyn Lill got a straight set win for their third victory as a team last week, and in their first match together Cyntreya Lockett and Ruby Ellison came out on top in a closely contested third-doubles match 6-4,7-6 (5)

“This was a great outing for these two girls (Locket and Ellison). They both have great aggressive instincts at the net and worked well together on the court tonight,” said Otters head coach Jamie Lill. “We’re excited that we get to see Alexandria again in a couple weeks.”

The Otters’ next matchup is planned for Sept. 21 against Sartell at 4:30 p.m. after Monday’s home matchup against Staples-Motley and Perham was cancelled due to weather.

Results from Friday’s meet:

Singles:

1. Madison Anderson (A) defeated Marisa Rousu (A) 4-6, 6-4, 104.

2. Rachel Wegner (A) defeated Amber Anderson (FF) 6-2, 6-2.

3. Kylie Lettimer (A) defeated Clara Stephan (FF) 6-2, 6-4. 

4. Jalyn Halverson (A) defeated Hannah Anderson (FF) 6-0, 6-0.

 

Doubles:

1. Makenna Aure/Ayla Rolin (A) defeated Mackenzie Krava/Isabella Abrahams (FF) 6-3, 6-2.

2. Mia Marsh/Ashtyn Lill (FF) defeated Isabella Hagen/Hakyma VonBergen (A) 6-2, 6-1.

3. Cyntreya Lockett/Ruby Ellison (FF) defeated Chelby Ringe/Meredith Sundby (A) 6-4, 7-6(5).

 

