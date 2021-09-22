The Fergus Falls girls’ tennis team traveled to Alexandria on Friday for a Central Lakes Conference and Section 8AA dual with the Otters narrowly falling to the Cardinals 4-3.
At first singles Madison Anderson had a come-from-behind victory in a close three-setter relying on her powerful forehand couples with patience and aggressiveness. At second singles Mia Marsh and Ashtyn Lill got a straight set win for their third victory as a team last week, and in their first match together Cyntreya Lockett and Ruby Ellison came out on top in a closely contested third-doubles match 6-4,7-6 (5)
“This was a great outing for these two girls (Locket and Ellison). They both have great aggressive instincts at the net and worked well together on the court tonight,” said Otters head coach Jamie Lill. “We’re excited that we get to see Alexandria again in a couple weeks.”
The Otters’ next matchup is planned for Sept. 21 against Sartell at 4:30 p.m. after Monday’s home matchup against Staples-Motley and Perham was cancelled due to weather.
Results from Friday’s meet:
Singles:
1. Madison Anderson (A) defeated Marisa Rousu (A) 4-6, 6-4, 104.
2. Rachel Wegner (A) defeated Amber Anderson (FF) 6-2, 6-2.
3. Kylie Lettimer (A) defeated Clara Stephan (FF) 6-2, 6-4.
4. Jalyn Halverson (A) defeated Hannah Anderson (FF) 6-0, 6-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.