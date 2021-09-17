COLD SPRING — The Fergus Falls girls’ tennis team fell to Rocori 5-1 on the road Thursday in a matchup cut short by one match due to weather.
The lone win for the Otters came from their second-doubles team of Mia Marsh and Ashtyn Lill as they defeated their opponents in straight sets. In the win Marsh showed aggressiveness at the net while Lill was able to use her topspin lob effectively while doing a nice job of finishing off points despite windy conditions.
The Otters’ first doubles team of Mackenzie Krava and Leila Nasri dropped a close three-setter while Isabella Abrahams battled back and forth for a couple close sets at second singles before falling in straight sets.
Fergus Falls’ unfinished doubles match featuring Cyntreya Lockett and Hannah Anderson was shaping into a nailbiter as they pushed the match into the third set on a tiebreak but tornado sirens cut the match short sending both teams indoors.
The Otters continue their road excursion Friday (Sept. 17) against Alexandria at 3:30 p.m.
Singles:
1. Kaylene Andrusick (R) defeated Madison Anderson (FF) 6-1, 6-3.
2. Amber Field (R) defeated Isabella Abrahams (FF) 6-3. 6-3.
3. Abby Jopp (R) defeated Amber Anderson (FF) 6-2, 6-2.
4. Abby Gumrudt (R) defeated Clara Stephan (FF) 6-1, 6-0.
