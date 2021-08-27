The Fergus Falls girls’ tennis team’s home opener was a a triangular against Morris and Park Rapids Tuesday.
During the opening stanza of the triangular the Otters took on Morris earning 5 of 7 points from the Tigers.
In singles action, Madison Anderson, who was playing her first singles matchup, pulled off a very tight first-set tiebreak 10-8 to win her opening set. After some adjustments Madison’s opponent was able to bounce back in the second set eclipsing her 6-1 but in a display of maturity the Otter didn’t let the misstep faze her as she held on for a 10-8 super tiebreak win in the final set.
In keeping pace with Madison, Isabella Abrahams kept the Otters’ momentum going in second-singles action making quick work of her Tigers opponent as she cruised to a straight-set victory 6-1, 6-2.
“Bella just played very consistent, smart tennis in this match. She was in control and dictating points,” Otters head coach Jamie Lill said.
Fergus Falls’ Amber Anderson fell in a close back-and-forth third-singles match 6-4, 7-6(4) while eighth-grader Ashtyn Lill took charge in her fourth-singles match, dropping only one game at 6-1, 6-0.
“Ashtyn did a nice job of just maintaining consistency which is generally the key to winning that fourth-singles spot in high school tennis,” said coach Lill.
In doubles action, Leila Nasri and Mackenzie Krava battled it out in a war of attrition after winning the first set handily. In the second set the duo struggled to match the first set’s energy and the Otters dropped a tiebreak. Nasri and Mackenzie rallied back in the third set to put the Tigers on ice clinching a 10-5 super breaker. This was a good first outing for this duo. In the second-singles slot, Karley Braeger and Cyntreya Lockett fell in straights 6-3, 6-4. Mia Marsh and Kezi Hartwell teamed up for the Otters’ third-doubles slot earning a 6-2, 6-3 victory.
Next up for the Otters was Park Rapids, who didn’t show many early-season kinks as they proved to be a little too much for the Otters to handle all the way down the lineup besting Fergus Falls in the match 7-0. All four of Park Rapids’ singles players won their matches in straights. The second-doubles team of Cyntreya Lockett and Ashtyn Lill had the closest match of the day against Park Rapids, but fell in a third-set super tiebreaker. Karley Braeger and Kezi Hartwell fell in straights in the third-doubles slot, but had a couple of close sets in their first outing as a duo.
“Today was a good day of play for our girls. We are still trying hard to find the right combination of girls to fill in the doubles side of our lineup,” said coach Lill. “We have a lot of girls that are right in the mix, which is a great scenario for us.”
The Otters travel to Detroit Lakes on Thursday for a 4 p.m. dual and host Moorhead this Friday in a 10 a.m. dual.
Fergus Falls vs. Morris
Singles:
1. Madison Anderson (FF) defeated Abbigail Athey (M) 7-6(8), 1-6, 10-8.
2. Isabella Abrahams (FF) defeatedKassidy Girard (M) 6-1, 6-2.
3. Cate Kehoe (M) defeated Amber Anderson (FF) 6-4, 7-6(4).
4. Ashtyn Lill (FF) defeated Tasha Koehl (M) 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles:
1. Leila Nasri/Mackenzie Krava (FF) defeated Lakia Manska/Breanna Schmidgall (M) 6-1, 6-7(5), 10-5.
2. KJ Nibbe/Hope Sperr (M) defeated Karley Braeger/Cyntreya Lockett (FF) 6-3, 6-4.
3. Mia Marsh/Kezi Hartwell (FF) defeated Liz Pollard/Lydia Fynboh (M) 6-2, 6-3.
Fergus Falls vs. Park Rapids
Singles:
1. Abby Morris (PR) defeated Madison Anderson (FF) 6-0, 6-0.
2. Rachael Herman (PR) defeated Isabella Abrahams (FF) 6-3, 6-3.
3. Morgan Koppelman (PR) defeated Amber Anderson (FF) 7-6(5), 6-2.
4. Shailyn Hayes (PR) defeated Mia Marsh (FF) 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles:
1. Mickey Clark/Macy Goochey (PR) defeated Mackenzie Krava/Leila Nasri (FF) 6-1, 6-3.
2. Natalie Harvey/Emily Schulz (PR) defeated Cyntreya Lockett/Ashtyn Lill (FF) 5-7, 6-3, 10-4.
3. Emmy Coochey/Abby Runyan (PR) defeated Karley Braeger/Kezi Hartwell (FF) 6-3, 7-5.
