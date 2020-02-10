WILLMAR — The Fergus Falls gymnastics team finished sixth at the Central Lakes Conference Championships Saturday.
The Otters would record a team score of 132.95. Sartell (148.4) won the meet, while St. Cloud Tech (144.3) and Willmar (142.95) rounded out the top three.
Kellen Frigaard led the Otters in all-around events finishing 17th with a 32.725 score, while teammate Madison Muchow (32.55) took 18th. Ashlyn Fronning would also place sixth on the beam with a 9.0 score.
The Otters will now prepare for the Section 8A meet Saturday, Feb. 15 in Morris.
