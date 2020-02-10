WILLMAR — The Fergus Falls gymnastics team finished sixth at the Central Lakes Conference Championships Saturday.

The Otters would record a team score of 132.95. Sartell (148.4) won the meet, while St. Cloud Tech (144.3) and Willmar (142.95) rounded out the top three.

Kellen Frigaard led the Otters in all-around events finishing 17th with a 32.725 score, while teammate Madison Muchow (32.55) took 18th. Ashlyn Fronning would also place sixth on the beam with a 9.0 score.

The Otters will now prepare for the Section 8A meet Saturday, Feb. 15 in Morris.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments