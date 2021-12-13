The Fergus Falls gymnastics team hosted the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm Thursday in a neck-and-neck battle that saw the Storm narrowly top the Otters, 129.15-129.10. For the second straight competition Aubrey Seedorf (33.225) finished second overall in the all-around points tally, placing first in the vault (8.825), third in the uneven bars (8.100), second in the balance beam (8.100) and fifth place (8.200) in the floor exercise. Other notable finishes for the Otters were Kellen Frigaard’s second-place finish in the vault and Madison Muchow’s first-place finish in the uneven bars. The JV competition was stride for stride too, as the Storm outpaced the Fergus Falls 122.60-121.20. Top performers were Abigail Strege (first/uneven bars), Rachel Nordlund (first/beam), Madison Muchow (second/beam), Natalee Shearer (second/floor), Rylee Kubela (third/floor) and Clarissa Heikes (third/floor).
The Otters will compete again Dec. 21 in Sartell at 6 p.m.
Results for the meet are as follows:
Vault
1. Aubrey Seedorf (8.825); 2. Kellen Frigaard (8.775); 5. Mashayla Mau (8.500); 6. Mayah Fear (8.350); 6. Ripple Saurer (8.350).
Uneven bars
1. Madison Muchow (8.250); 3. Aubrey Seedorf (8.100); 4. Mashayla Mau (7.600); 8. Mayah Fear (7.100); 9. Kellen Frigaard (6.900).
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone