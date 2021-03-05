The Fergus Falls gymnastics team had to wait for all the scores to be tallied, but in the end the Otters celebrated a 133.175-132.2 victory over Central Lakes Conference rival Sartell Thursday.
Fergus Falls saw Ashlynn Fronning (first, 34.4) and Kelln Frigaard (third, 32.9) take two of the top three all-around positions in the meet. Fronning would have top three finishes on the bars (first, 8.375), floor (second, 9.075), vault (third, 8.75) and beam (third, 8.2), while Frigaard finished second on beam (8.35) and fourth in the floor routine (8.625). Teammate Madison Muchow would take second in the bars (8.275).
In JV action, the Sabres got the better of the Otters 122.8-120.75. Olivia Trout led the Otters JV team with two runner-up finishes in the bars (7.3) and floor (8.15).
The Otters will close out their regular season Friday, March 12 as they host Park Rapids Area at 6 p.m.
