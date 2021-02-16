Upside down

Fergus Falls gymnastics team member Ashlyn Fronning eyes her dismount off the beam Tuesday in the home meet against Morris Area.

 Mathew Holding Eagle

The Fergus Falls gymnastics team picked up a 130.5-116.4 victory in their first home meet of the season defeating Morris Area.

Leading the way for the Otters was Aubrey Seedorf as she took first in all-around events (33.1) and on the beam (8.55). Seedorf would also take second in the vault (8.85) and bars (7.65).

Teammate Ashlyn Fronning would claim two firsts in the vault (8.9) and floor (8.7), while taking second in the beam (8.35).

The Otters will be back in action Monday, March 1 as they host Brainerd at 6 p.m.

 

Fergus Falls- 130.5,

Morris Area 116.4

 

Vault-

1- Ashlyn Fronning 8.9

2- Aubrey Seedorf 8.85

4- Kellen Frigaard 8.35

5- Olivia Trout 8.15

6- Madison Muchow 8.1

 

Bars- 

1- Madison Muchow 8.05

2- Aubrey Seedorf 7.65

3- Mashayla Mau 7.35

4- Mayah Fear 7.25

7- Amelia Olson 6.85

 

Beam- 

1- Aubrey Seedorf 8.55

2- Ashlyn Fronning 8.35

4- Mashayla Mau 7.9

5- Rachel Nordlund 7.85

6- Kellen Frigaard 7.3

 

Floor- 

1- Ashlyn Fronning 8.7

2- Mayah Fear 8.35

3- Kellen Frigaard 8.2

4- Aubrey Seedorf 8.05

5- Isabelle Strege  8.0

 

All-Around-

1- Aubrey Seedorf 33.1

Load comments