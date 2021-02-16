The Fergus Falls gymnastics team picked up a 130.5-116.4 victory in their first home meet of the season defeating Morris Area.
Leading the way for the Otters was Aubrey Seedorf as she took first in all-around events (33.1) and on the beam (8.55). Seedorf would also take second in the vault (8.85) and bars (7.65).
Teammate Ashlyn Fronning would claim two firsts in the vault (8.9) and floor (8.7), while taking second in the beam (8.35).
The Otters will be back in action Monday, March 1 as they host Brainerd at 6 p.m.
Fergus Falls- 130.5,
Morris Area 116.4
Vault-
1- Ashlyn Fronning 8.9
2- Aubrey Seedorf 8.85
4- Kellen Frigaard 8.35
5- Olivia Trout 8.15
6- Madison Muchow 8.1
Bars-
1- Madison Muchow 8.05
2- Aubrey Seedorf 7.65
3- Mashayla Mau 7.35
4- Mayah Fear 7.25
7- Amelia Olson 6.85
Beam-
1- Aubrey Seedorf 8.55
2- Ashlyn Fronning 8.35
4- Mashayla Mau 7.9
5- Rachel Nordlund 7.85
6- Kellen Frigaard 7.3
Floor-
1- Ashlyn Fronning 8.7
2- Mayah Fear 8.35
3- Kellen Frigaard 8.2
4- Aubrey Seedorf 8.05
5- Isabelle Strege 8.0
All-Around-
1- Aubrey Seedorf 33.1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.