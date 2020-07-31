The Fergus Falls High School fishing team took seven of the top eight spots at the Heart O’Lakes Conference meet on West Battle Lake Friday, July 24.
The team of Kaden, Kassten and captain Mike Hartwell took top honors at the meet. The team of Kellen Stenstrom, Sam Dirkman, Abe Pederson and captain Troy Stenstorm would finish third.
“Although some strong winds made for some tough fishing, many teams still found fish,” Otters coach Ethan Soland said. “As always, nothing beats the smiles of these young anglers as they enjoy their time on the water. Great job boat captains on handling some tough conditions.”
Results
1. Kaden Hartwell and Kassten Hartwell- (captain Mike Hartwell)
2. Battle Lake team
3. Kellen Stenstrom, Sam Dirkman, & Abe Pederson (captain Troy Stenstrom)
4. Brooklyn Berge, Preston Berge, and Logan Larson (captain Lynn Halmrast)
5. Hayden Lappegaard, Braden Bucher, and Michael Schmidt (captain Ethan Soland)
6. Ethan Danner & Hayden Shol - (captain Gary Kamrowski)
7. Kaleb Watkins and Matthew Pajari - (captain Jason Resler)
8. Harvey Beske and Wyatt Huckeby- (captain Dave Mandelke)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.