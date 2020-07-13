The Fergus Falls Hurricanes baseball team kept their winning streak rolling as they took three more in games played Friday and Saturday.
In Friday’s game, two big innings ended the game early as the ’Canes defeated the Vergas Loons 11-0.
Fergus Falls struck first in the second as Austin Stanislawski hit and RBI single. After an error on a attempted pick off, Eric Salveson would knock in Austin Stanislawski. Later in the inning with bases loaded, Thomas Bosek would single in a run and Tosten Mann would hit an RBI sacrifice fly to take a 4-0 lead.
The ’Canes continued their offensive momentum in the third as Jack Hiedeman ripped an RBI single. Alex Hensch, Bosek and Mann would do the same in the inning to take an 8-0 lead. In the fifth, two more RBI singles, this time from Jack Hiedeman and Austin Stanislawski pushed the score to 10-0. In the home half of the sixth, Austin Stanislawski would knock home Darin Stanislawski for the final run.
Austin Stanislawski led Fergus Falls at the plate going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run, while teammate Bosek would go 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Mitch Porter would pick up his fourth win of the season for the ’Canes pitching all seven innings, striking out seven and allowing four hits.
In Saturday’s doubleheader slate, the Hurricanes swept the Dent Wildcats 2-0 and 17-0.
In Game 1, the ’Canes outlasted the Wildcats to pick up the 2-0 victory.
After 4 ½ scoreless innings, Fergus Falls got on the board as Austin Stanislawski singled home Alex Hexum to take a 1-0 lead. In the fifth, Bosek would knock in an insurance run to seal the win.
Darin Stanislawski got the win for the ’Canes as he pitched three innings of relief, striking out six and allowing no hits. Salveson got the start and pitched four innings, fanned four and allowed one hit.
Bosek led Fergus Falls from dish going 2-for-3 with an RBI.
In the final game of the weekend, Bosek would throw a perfect game and the Fergus Falls offensive would explode for 17 runs and a win.
With two runners on in the first, Bosek helped his cause as he lifted the ball over the left field fence for a three-run home run. Darin Stanislawski would follow with a solo shot over the left center field fence to take a 4-0 lead. Fergus Falls wasn’t done in the inning as Hexum hit an RBI double, Jack Hiedeman hit a RBI sacrifice fly, and Hensch and Sean McGuire each had RBI singles.
The next offensive onslaught would take place in the fourth as a bevy of walks and clutch hitting pushed 10 runs across the plate. Austin Stanislawski (2) and Jack Hiedeman (1) each had RBIs in the inning.
Bosek got the win pitching only 40 pitches in five innings, allowing no hits, walks or runs and striking out three.
McGuire led the hit parade going 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs, while Bosek (4), Darin Stanislawski (2), Austin Stanislawski (2) and Hiedeman (2) each had multiple RBIs.
THe Hurricanes will now travel to take on the Pelican Rapids Lakers at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Friday
Fergus Falls 11, Vergas 0
R H E LOB
VER 000 000 0 — 0 4 3 5
FF 044 210 x — 11 15 0 8
WP — (FF) Mitch Porter
LP — (VER) Andrew Wendt
Battery: (VER) Wendt, Colton Bakkila (4), Steven Lindberg (6) and Ryan Aarhus; (FF) Mitch Porter and Tosten Mann.
Saturday
Game 1
Fergus Falls 2, Dent 0
R H E LOB
DNT 000 000 0 — 0 1 1 6
FF 000 011 x — 2 5 0 2
WP — (FF) Darin Stanislawski
LP — (DNT) Tay Doll
Battery: (DNT) Doll and Sam Meyer; (FF) Eric Salveson, Stanislawski (5) and Cole Knudson.
Game 2
Fergus Falls 17, Dent 0
R H E LOB
DNT 000 00 — 0 0 1 0
FF 700 (10)x — 17 11 0 9
WP — (FF) Thomas Bosek
LP — (DNT) Isaac Stoll
HR: (FF) Bosek, Darin Stanislawski
Battery: (DNT) Stoll, Brad Ellingson (2), Jason Boogard (4), Ben Omberg (4), Brian Jacobson (4) and Sam Meyer; (FF) Bosek and Cole Knudson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.