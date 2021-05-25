DENT — The Fergus Falls Hurricanes took sole possession of first place in the Countryside League Sunday after sweeping the Dent Wildcats in a doubleheader.
In Game 1, the ’Canes rallied from five runs down to upend the Wildcats 7-6.
In the top of the first, Darin Stanislawski would single in Tosten Mann to give Fergus Falls a 1-0 lead. Dent would go on an offensive tear as they scored two runs in the home half of the first and four in the second to take a 6-1 lead.
Fergus Falls would make a steady climb back into the game as Mitch Porter hit an RBI single in the fourth. In the fifth, the ’Canes scored four runs to tie the game. The first run came on a wild pitch that allowed Carter Thielke to score, while Sean McGuire, Stanislawski and Alex Hexum each knocked in a run to tie the game. In extra innings, Mann would hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth to score Alex Hensch and give the ’Canes the win.
Mann, McGuire, Hexum, Thielke and Stanislawski each had two hits in the game for Fergus Falls.
Stanislawski got the win on the mound pitching six innings, striking out 11 and allowing one hit. Jack Hiedeman picked up the save for the ’Canes pitching one inning and striking out one.
In the nightcap, the ’Canes ran away with a 7-0 victory.
In the top of the first, McGuire would lift a ball over the fence for a two-run home run to give Fergus Falls a 2-0 lead. Hiedeman would knock in another run in the fifth, while a Mann single, a wild pitch and a Stanislawski groundout each plated a run in the sixth. The ’Canes closed the door in the seventh as Thielke would score on a ground out for the last run.
Mann led the ’Canes at the plate going 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run, while Henxch and Stanislawski each had two hits.
Mitch Porter got the victory pitching a two-hit complete game, while striking out 12 and not allowing a runner past first base.
The ’Canes will return home to take on the Moorhead Mudcats in a 7:30 p.m. showdown Friday.
Fergus Falls 7, Dent 6
Game 1
R H E LOB
FF 100 140 001 — 7 12 4 6
DNT 240 000 000 — 6 6 2 12
WP — (FF) Darin Stanislawski
LP — (DNT) Tyler Doll
SV — (FF) Jack Hiedeman
Battery: (FF) Thomas Bosek, Stanislawski (3), Hiedeman (9) and Tosten Mann; (DNT) Michael Benke, Brody Rocholl, (5), Tyler Doll (9) and Andy Kratzke.
Fergus Falls 7, Dent 0
Game 2
R H E LOB
FF 200 013 1 — 7 12 0 13
DNT000 000 0 — 0 2 3 4
WP — (FF) Mitch Porter
LP — (DNT) Tay Doll
HR: (FF) Sean McGuire
Battery: (FF) Porter and Tosten Mann; (DNT) Doll, Daxton Olson (6), Brian Jacobson (7) and Sam Meyer.
