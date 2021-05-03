The Fergus Falls Hurricanes baseball team kicked off its 2021 season Saturday as they traveled to take on the Vergas Loons. The ’Canes used strong offense to upend their host in a 11-3 victory.
Fergus Falls struck first in the third inning as three consecutive singles plated two runs as Thomas Bosek knocked in Jake Anderson and Alex Hensch scored on a passed ball. Alex Hexum ripped a RBI triple after one out and scored on a Jack Hiedeman double. The ’Canes added two runs in the fifth and sixth with Hiedeman hitting a sacrifice fly and Hexum taking home on a wild pitch for the first two, while Darin Stanislawski belting a two-run home run to push the lead to 8-0.
The Loons scored a run in the home half of the sixth after two walks and two wild pitches plated a run. Fergus Falls got the run back in the seventh on a ground out by Jake Anderson, but Vergas added two more in the bottom of the inning on a Dalton Smith double and a Scott Siem groundout.
Vergas’ struggles on the mound gave the ’Canes two more runs as the Loons loaded the bases on the first three batters. A wild pitch scored Bosek from third, while a Heideman RBI-single ended all scoring.
Heideman led Fergus Falls at the plate going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run, while Jake Anderson went 3-for-6 with an RBI and a run.
Stanislawski got the win on the mound pitching five innings, striking out 11 and allowing one hit.
The Hurricanes improve to 25-8 in season openers and will welcome in the Pelican Rapids Lakers at 1:30 p.m. Sunday for their home opener.
Fergus Falls 11, Vergas 3
R H E LOB
FF 004 022 120 — 11 11 0 11
V 000 001 200 — 3 4 2 6
WP — (FF) Darin Stanislawski
LP — (V) Justin Hoskins
HR — Stanislawski
Battery: (FF) Stanislawski, Alex Hexum (6), Jack Hiedeman (8) and Hensch, Jake Anderson (7), (V) Hoskins, Scott Siem (5) Colton Bakkila, (7), Lindberg (8), Dalton Smith (8) and Stephen Lindberg, Ryan Arhus (7).
