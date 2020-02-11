The Fergus Falls Maroon girls’ bowling team will take a 6-0 record into the final week of regular season competition after sweeping all three matches in Detroit Lakes on Sunday. Fergus Falls Gold is tied for third place with Detroit Lakes/Perham/New York Mills.
The Maroon defeated the Gold in Match 1, four games to one. Kaitlyn Krensing was team-high with 83% fills for the match, with Morgan West and Atlanta Goulet at 75%. The Maroon took four of five games from the ghost team (average score from all teams for the day) for their second win. Jasmine Benjamin (90%) and West (88%) led the team. The Maroon completed the sweep with a 4-1 win over Detroit Lakes/Perham/New York Mills in the final match, with Goulet and Krensing at 85%, and Lexi Anderson with 71%.
Kaydence Knutson (75%), Sara Johnson (66%) and Myia Krensing (66%) were team-high for the Gold in the opening loss to the Maroon. The Gold battled both Sartell Area teams on Sunday, taking both to the fifth game, but came up short, dropping both matches. Kendra Koep (75%) and Johnson (63%) led the Gold in the loss to Sartell Area 1 in Match 2, with Knutson (75%), Kjerstin Erickson (62%) and Koep (62%) team-high in the loss to Sartell Area 2.
The Otter girls will wrap up the regular season Sunday, Feb. 16 at Great River Bowl in Sartell.
